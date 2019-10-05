November 17, 1943 - October 4, 2019 Donna Sue Belcher Tankersley, 75, died peacefully at her home on October 4 after an extended illness. She was the second of six children born to the late James and Mary Belcher of Auburn. She was the faithful wife of the late Chester F. Tankersley. Donna began Nursing School after her youngest son, David, started elementary school and completed her RN degree at the age of 35. She worked in many facets of nursing including Home Care, EAMC Adult Day Center and Administrator of Camellia Place assisted living facility. Donna loved caring for others, and this was demonstrated daily in her work. She was also very active in the Mended Hearts organization, which advocated improving the lives of heart patients through education and peer-to-peer support. Visitation will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika on Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 to 2:30 PM with graveside service to follow at 3:00 PM at Garden Hills Cemetery with Rev Rusty Sowell officiating. Donna and Chester raised their children at Providence Baptist Church, and she returned to worship there in her later years. Donna is survived by her children, Danny (Camille) Tankersley, Dana (Vincent) DelBrocco and David Tankersley; Grandchildren, Nicole (Daniel) Bowen, Anna, Emma, Kyle, Zac and Jaden Tankersley, Michael, Delani and Deona DelBrocco, Austin (Alison) Wright, John Wright; Great Grandchildren, Andrew, Joseph and Luke Bowen and young Walter Wright. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers who supported and loved her dearly; Martha Jean (Cecil) Starr, Larry (Mary Ellen) Belcher, Cindy (Weldon) Schell, Terri (Jack) Rubio, Riley (Kim) Belcher, a host of nieces and nephews, her devoted friend George Lockhart, and puppies Prissy and Patches. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Belcher; husband of 52 years, Chester Tankersley; sister-in-law, Linda Belcher; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Sanderson Tankersley. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation, 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801 Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
