Mrs. Amanda L. Taylor-Smith, 38 of Montgomery, AL formerly of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery, AL. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Bernard Harris, Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Anthony Pogue, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband; Glenn Smith of Montgomery, AL, her parents; Jesse and Sandra Taylor of Camp Hill, AL, her sister; Jessica Taylor of Camp Hill, AL, her godmother; Debra(LC)Turner of Dadeville, AL, godson; Cole Hale, special adopted children; Kristin Foster and Ronnie Stacy, a brother-in-law; Willie Frank Smith, Jr., a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit: www.silmonseroyerfh.com

