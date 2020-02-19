Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA THROUGH TONIGHT... .SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL SLIDE OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT THAT WILL MOVE THROUGH TONIGHT. THE SOUTHERN PART OF THE WATCH AREA RECEIVED 1 TO 1.5 INCHES OF RAIN LAST NIGHT. NORTHERN AREAS OF THE WATCH HAVE RECEIVED 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL TODAY. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. WIDESPREAD RAIN TOTALS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, NORTHEAST ALABAMA, NORTHWEST ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, BLOUNT, CHILTON, COOSA, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, TALLADEGA, AND WALKER. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, RANDOLPH, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA, CHEROKEE AND ETOWAH. IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA, MARION AND WINSTON. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, FAYETTE, GREENE, HALE, LAMAR, PICKENS, SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND STORMS MAY PRODUCE RAINFALL TOTALS OF ONE AND THREE INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER TOTALS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. * WITH THE SATURATED SOILS ALREADY IN PLACE, EVEN AN INCH OF RAIN MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&