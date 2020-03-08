July 28, 1985 - February 6, 2020 Joe David Terrell, II lost his battle with cancer on February 6, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. Joe was preceeded in death by his Father, Joe David Terrell, I. He is survived by his Mother, Sheila Terrell Gross,(David) his Sister, Jaime Eaton,(Christopher) his nephew, Anthony Quarnoccio, his niece, Alexa Quarnoccio and several aunts, uncles and many cousins. Joe joined the US Army in 2006 and served as a combat medic in Afghanistan and Iraq. After discharge from the Army, Joe moved to Auburn, Alabama to continue his education. He became a member of The Strays Motorcycle Club, the Liberterian Party and the Auburn Veterans Association. His compassion and sense of justice won him many friends. A military, family and friends memorial service will be held on March 14, 2020 at Ft. Benning, Georgia's chapel at 2:00 PM. An Asatru farewell ceremony and wake will follow at a private residence. In lieu of flowers please send donations to one of charities listed below in Joe's memory. 1. MDHS JROTC Attn: Major Scott 700 N. Highland Street Mount Dora, FL 32757 2. WWW.HONORBOUNDFOUNDATION.ORG 3. HTTPS://AUBURN.CAMPUSLABS.COM/ENGAGE/ORGANIZATION/ASVA
