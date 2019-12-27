May 8, 1934 - December 19, 2019 Funeral service for Irene Thomas, 85, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 713 Powledge Ave., Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Willie J. Lyles will officiate. Mrs. Thomas, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Oak Park Nursing Home in Auburn, AL, was born May 9, 1934 in Lee County, AL. Public viewing for Mrs. Thomas will be Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Thomas will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: one sister, Roberta Holloway of Phenix City, AL; a devoted niece and caregiver, Lodine Core of Opelika, AL; five devoted nephews, Charles Bullard of Rockford, IL, James Bullard, Jerry Bullard both of Opelika, AL, Peter (Cathy) Bullard of West Point, GA and Mack Tollen of Elgin, IL; a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries