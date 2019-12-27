May 8, 1934 - December 19, 2019 Funeral service for Irene Thomas, 85, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 713 Powledge Ave., Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Willie J. Lyles will officiate. Mrs. Thomas, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Oak Park Nursing Home in Auburn, AL, was born May 9, 1934 in Lee County, AL. Public viewing for Mrs. Thomas will be Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Thomas will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: one sister, Roberta Holloway of Phenix City, AL; a devoted niece and caregiver, Lodine Core of Opelika, AL; five devoted nephews, Charles Bullard of Rockford, IL, James Bullard, Jerry Bullard both of Opelika, AL, Peter (Cathy) Bullard of West Point, GA and Mack Tollen of Elgin, IL; a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Thomas, Irene Miles
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.