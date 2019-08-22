Funeral services for Mr. Johnnie B. Thomas, 87, of Washington, DC, formally of Opelika, Alabama, will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 EST at Highway Christian Church of Christ, Inc., 432 W Street in Washington, DC, with interment in Quantico National Cemetery. Mr. Thomas, affectionately known as "Peach, BB or Stacks", was born May 26, 1932 in Opelika, Alabama. After an extended illness he departed this life Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was the only son of the late Eddie B. and Lena Ellis Thomas, he was preceded in death by his wife Lydia Mahoney Thomas, two sisters, Lena Mae VanDyke and Annie Lizzie Preston, daughters, Mary Lynne Thomas and Sharon Rector, granddaughter, Yvette Rector, and grandsons, Burnell (Wink) Frizzell and Johnny Brunoto Thomas, Jr. He attended East Street High School and joined the Air Force in 1951, was Honorable Discharged in 1955, and received the National Defense Service Medal. Mr. Thomas was a member of Club 20 in Opelika Alabama and was the last surviving member. He was a long time Federal employee with Department of Interior as a Painter. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge, and loved listening to Jazz and Blues and playing the saxophone. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his family: Children: Sireta E. Watkins, Johnny Brunoto (Dorothea) Thomas, Sr. and Muriel M. Thomas (their mother Dorothy M. Flakes). Donald Rector, Johnnie B. (Sharon) Thomas Jr., Lawrence (Karen) Thomas, Kevin Thomas, and Daughter and Devoted Caregiver Angela (Godwin) Thomas-Akandu, (their mother Lydia Mahoney Thomas (Deceased)). Sisters: Susie L. Barker and Mary Jean Adams; Aunt: Lizzie Mae Robinson; The Thomas, Stringer and Preston Families, fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
