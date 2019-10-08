October 24, 1930 - October 6, 2019 J. Miles Thomas, 88, of Opelika, AL passed away on October 6th. Funeral services will be at 11:00am Thursday, October 10th at Trinity United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Wednesday, October 9th. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Feeding God's Children, Trinity United Methodist Church, 800 2nd Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801. A full obituary will follow in the next publication. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Tags

Load entries