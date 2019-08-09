August 31, 1950 - August 3, 2019 Funeral service for Virginia Thomas 68, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL, Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate. Mrs. Thomas, who passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, was born August 31, 1950 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Order of Eastern Star burial rites ceremony will be at 6:00 p.m. The family will be present to receive family and friends until 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Thomas will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: husband, Curtis Thomas of Opelika, AL; one son, Edward Charles (Melissa) Echols of Auburn, AL; one daughter, Sheena (Jeremy) Davis of Opelika, AL; one step-son, Michael Haynes of Phoenix, AZ; godson, Eddie Zachery of Eclectic, AL; seven grandchildren, Brittany Reese, Shunda Echols, Ke'Le Reese, Travis Echols, C.J. Echols III, Carson Davis, Emori Davis, and Ivori Davis; three great grandchildren, Tydrevious Ray, Jayce Dunn and Collin Payne; one brother, Nathan (Sherrie) Dunn of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Rose (Percy) Marks of Beulah, AL, Charlene (David) Heard of Opelika, AL and Bonnie (Denard) Brown of Augusta, GA; special aunt, Fannie Thomas of Salem, AL; special friends, Bertha Allen of Opelika, AL, Loretta Reese of Atlanta, GA and Jackie Withers of Alexander City, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
