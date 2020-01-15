October 22, 1945 - January 13, 2020 Edna Lee Thompson of Auburn was born to the late Edna Curran Berry and William Curran on October 22, 1945 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on January 13, 2020. She was 74 years old. She attended the Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward F. Thompson; sisters, Nancy Chaffee, Shirley Payne (Jimmy T.); brother, William "Bill" Curran (Susan), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Doctors and Staff of EAMC. In lieu of flowers please make donation to EAMC. A private family graveside will be held at a later date.
