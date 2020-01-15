Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR GRIFFIN HWY. 16 AFFECTING FAYETTE AND SPALDING COUNTIES YELLOWJACKET CREEK NEAR HOGANSVILLE AFFECTING TROUP COUNTY LINE CREEK NEAR SENOIA AFFECTING COWETA...FAYETTE AND SPALDING COUNTIES ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AT 915 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.2 FEET AND SLOWLY RISING. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING, AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE SLOWLY RISING, REACHING NEAR 28.3 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 28 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE OF THE RIVER WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&