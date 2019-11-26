June 6, 1945 - November 21, 2019 Funeral service for Hosie Thornton, 74, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 4420 Oak Bowery Road, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend L.W. Myers, Jr., will officiate. Mr. Thornton, who passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born June 6, 1945 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Thornton will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: two children, Rosie N. Bolden and Charlie W. Nelms both of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Annie F. Thornton, Mary L. Thornton of Opelika, AL, Mary A. Thornton of Atlanta, GA, Christine Thornton of Rex, GA and Patricia McGuire of Decatur, GA; five grandchildren, Billy (Catherine) Bolden of Auburn, AL, Douglas Bolden (Neheshia Williams) of Salem, AL, Jennifer Bolden and Evita Nelms both of West Point, GA; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Edna Moss of Birmingham, AL and Charlene Thornton of Opelika, AL; brother-in-law, Willie James Love of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
