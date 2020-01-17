July 25, 1926 - January 10, 2020 Funeral service for Emma Tidwell, 93, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bethel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, 2324 Double Hill Road, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Kenneth Coleman will officiate. Mrs. Tidwell, who passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born July 25, 1926 in Chambers County, Alabama Public viewing for Mrs. Tidwell will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Tidwell will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: three daughters, Mary (Melvin) Driver, Lynda (Roy) Morris and Daisy Tidwell all of Opelika, AL; two sons, John Henderson Tidwell, Jr. and Eddie (Juniel) Tidwell both of Opelika, AL; twenty grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; thirty-five great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

