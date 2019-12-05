October 31, 1941 - November 28, 2019 Eleanor "Tobi" Mae Tober Jones of Auburn, Alabama passed away on November 28, 2019. She was born on October 31, 1941 in Providence, Rhode Island to Berton Tober and Grace Cohen Tober. Ms. Jones elected to donate her body to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for medical research and the advancement of science. A private ceremony was held by immediate family members at the time of her passing. Ms. Jones graduated from Warwick Veterans High School in Warwick, Rhode Island, and attended Johnson & Wales Business School in Providence, Rhode Island. She worked as an administrative assistant at New York University where she met the love of her life and husband, Thomas Farrell Jones. After marriage, they resided in Griffin, Georgia from 1962 to 1989. They lived and worked in Griffin and raised two children. They were members of the Griffin First United Methodist Church. While in Griffin, Ms. Jones was a volunteer, substitute teacher, and teacher's aid (Jackson Road School) for many years in the Griffin Spalding County school system. She also spent a number of years as a volunteer assistant to local special needs children. In addition, she was a successful travel agent at Thomas Travel Services in Griffin, and was an active member of the local Bridge Club. In 1989, Ms. Jones and family moved to Auburn, Alabama where she continued her travel career at Expeditions/Fair Winds Travel. Her expertise and professionalism provided clients with worldwide travel opportunities. In Auburn, she was an active member and volunteer at Auburn United Methodist Church where she served as a church greeter and visitor for sick and elderly church members. She was also a member of the Auburn University Campus Club and Tip Off Club. The main focus for Ms. Jones was the care and love of her family. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and enjoyed family activities throughout her life. Ms. Jones was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, daughter, nana, friend, coworker, and caretaker to many. She had a personality that would light up a room and bring happiness to others. Another great joy in her life was her love for animals. She cherished all of her pets throughout her lifetime, especially her most recent dog, Scrappy. Ms. Jones is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Farrell Jones. They had been married for 56 years. She is survived by her children Michael Jones of Fairhope, Alabama and Susan Jones Nesmith of Auburn, Alabama; grandchildren Makenzie Jones, Aaron Jones, Tommy Nesmith and Jacob Nesmith; and great grandchildren Brandon, Eliza, Emmit, Ezrah and Ella Nesmith. Other living survivors include sisters Marle Dunnington and Robin Burman; and brothers Ken Tober and John Tober. Additional living survivors are Kim Shanklin Jones, Charles (Bud) Nesmith, Lynn Rogers, Amy Nesmith, Nancy Shanklin, and Jim and Kathy Nesmith. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Auburn United Methodist Church or to the Lee County (Alabama) Humane Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.