October 30, 1926 - March 29, 2020 Graveside service for Dorothy Torbert, 93, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Westview Cemetery in Auburn, AL, Reverend Mark X. Lee will officiate. Mrs. Torbert, who passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Oak Park Nursing Home in Auburn, AL, was born October 30, 1926 in Lee County, Alabama. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Isaiah Torbert; a daughter, Antionette Torbert Baker; two brothers, Willie Glenn Core, Jr. and Ed Kellum. Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Bernice T. (Ntam) Baharanyi of Auburn, AL and Warren (Novelette) Torbert of Bronx, NY; son-in-law, Hubert Baker of Bronx, NY; two sisters, Alberta Kellum of Bronx, NY and Pat (Ronald) Jones of Austin, TX; eight grandchildren, Tammy McCray of Gainesville, FL, Trina L. Ford of Orlando, FL, Hasani K. (Kenji) Baharanyi, Orlando (Jackie) Torbert of Atlanta, GA, Selwyn (Jasmine) Torbert of Macon, GA, Berthin Baharanyi of Rivieres, Canada, Zawadi S. Baharanyi of Brooklyn, NY and Kimberly (Leo) Cewllo of Bronx, NY; fifteen great-grandchildren; special cousin, Ethel Lewis of Tuskegee, AL; a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing.
