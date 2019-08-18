Funeral service for Nellie Torbert, 74, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 390 Lee Road 106, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Roland Austin, Pastor, Reverend Keith Lamar Torbert, Eulogist. Ms. Torbert, who passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 8, 1944 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Ms. Torbert will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: three brothers, Rev. Benjamin (Doris) Torbert, Hosea (Earnestine) Torbert and Cecil Torbert all of Opelika, AL; one god sister; Ruth Woods of Auburn, AL; one special goddaughter; Marlene Torbert of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Nellie Ruth Torbert and Alice Baker Torbert both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
