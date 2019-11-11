September 22, 1951 - November 6, 2019 Funeral service for Benjamin Torbert, 68, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 390 Lee Road 106, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Garden Hills cemetery, Reverend Roland Austin, Pastor, Reverend Michael Burton, Officiating, Reverend Keith Torbert, Eulogist. Reverend Torbert, who passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 22, 1951 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Reverend Torbert will be Monday, November 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Reverend Torbert will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: wife, Doris Torbert of Opelika, AL; two children and a special god-daughter, Kelvin (Chandra) Torbert of Houma, LA, LaTonya Torbert of Birmingham, AL and Brittany Jordan of Auburn, AL; three grandchildren, Makiya Torbert, Kelvin Torbert, Jr. and Genesis Bevel; two brothers, Hosea (Earnestine) Torbert and Cecil Torbert both of Opelika, AL; mother-in-law, Annie K. Hunter of Auburn, AL; two brothers-in-law, Arthur Hunter and Eddie (Carolyn) Hunter both of Auburn, AL; three sisters-in-law, Nellie Ruth Torbert, Alice Baker Torbert and Darlene (Reverend Michael) Burton all of Opelika, AL; god-sister, Ruth Woods of Auburn, AL; special care-givers, Channing Torbert (Camil) of Auburn, AL, Reverend Keith (Marlene) Torbert and Miah Burton both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

