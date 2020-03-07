May 13, 1939 - March 5, 2020 Edna Mae Traffanstedt of Opelika, Alabama was born on May 13, 1939 and passed away in Columbus, Georgia on March 5, 2020. She was 80 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jimmy Lane Traffanstedt. She is survived by her sons, Tim Traffanstedt and Rodney Traffanstedt; grandchildren, Katie Traffanstedt, Cody (Caitlyn) Traffanstedt, Kelsey Traffanstedt, Lauryn Rushton (Collin), and Saylor Traffanstedt. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 until the funeral hour at 3:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Joey Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
