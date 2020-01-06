September 14, 1928 - January 2, 2020 Katherine Delia Pickens Travis died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. Mrs. Travis was born on September 14, 1928 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Murphy High School, in Mobile, Alabama and received her bachelors degree of science in education from the University of Alabama, where she met her husband, Hal. She and Hal spent many years moving and traveling during his Air Force career, and they retired to Auburn in 1988 to be with their daughter and her growing family. She was a member of PEO Chapter A and the Green Gardeners Garden Club. She volunteered at Bethany House. Mrs. Travis was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Harrell Kerlin Travis; her parents James R. & Elsie Pickens; and her brother James, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Travis Conner; a son-in-law, Donald Moates Conner; and three grandchildren, Brenton Travis Conner, Reagan Christine Conner, and Ryan Johnson Conner. Mass will be held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, West Point, Georgia, at 10 a.m., (CST) and following that there will be a grave side service at the Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 p.m., (CST) on Monday, January 6, 2020. Afterwards friends and family are invited to Kathy's Dean Road home. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Bethany House and the staff of the Spencer Cancer Center and Dr. Brandon Johnson, for their tender care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Village Friends, P.O. Box 314, Auburn, AL 36831-0314; St. Andrews Anglican Church, 204 Beallwood Drive, West Point, Ga, 31833; or to the charity of your choice. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
