September 14, 1928 - January 2, 2020 Ms. Katherine Pickens Travis, 91, of Auburn, passed away January 2nd at Bethany House. Funeral services will be 10:00am CST, Monday, January 6th at St. Andrews Anglican Church, West Point, GA with Father Tom Mills officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm CST at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
To send flowers to the family of Katherine Travis, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.