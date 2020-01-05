September 14, 1928 - January 2, 2020 Ms. Katherine Pickens Travis, 91, of Auburn, passed away January 2nd at Bethany House. Funeral services will be 10:00am CST, Monday, January 6th at St. Andrews Anglican Church, West Point, GA with Father Tom Mills officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm CST at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.

Service information

Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
9:00AM
St. Andrews Anglican Church
204 Beallwood Drive
West Point, GA 31833
Jan 6
Graveside Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery
1000 E. Samford Avenue
Auburn, AL 36830
