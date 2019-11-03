1938 - 2019 Funeral service for Cozetta A. Trimble, 80, of Chicago, IL, formerly Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, AL, Reverend Dr. John H. Curry, Jr. will officiate. Public viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Cozetta was born November 25, 1938 in Auburn, Alabama to the late Mr. Earl and Mrs. Elnora Aldridge. She graduated from Lee County Training School, Auburn, Alabama. After graduation she attended Spelman College, Atlanta, Georgia. She then met and married Jerome Trimble. They raised their children Teri and Douglas and played a special parent role in the life of their niece, Valerie. The family moved to Chicago where Cozetta worked as a school secretary for over 30 years. Cozetta leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Teri (Renaldo) Dixon of Chicago, IL; son, Douglas (Lawana) Trimble of Tampa, FL; niece, Valerie Green of Birmingham, AL; sisters, Josie (Charles) Edwards of Dayton, OH, Verneda (Winston) Dowdell of Newnan, GA and Saundra E. Aldridge of Auburn, AL; brothers, John (June) Aldridge of Stone Mountain, GA, and Bill (Joy) Aldridge of Richmond, CA; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Joshua, Ethan, Jessi, and Holden. Nana was loved and cherished and will be greatly missed by Renaldo, Jr., Kimberly (Marc), Charles (Diamond) and their families. She also leaves to cherish a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.