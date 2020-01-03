August 24, 1920 - December 27, 2019 Funeral service for Mary Ellen Trimble, 99, of Camp Hill, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mt. Traveler Missionary Baptist Church, 1229 S. Dawson Avenue, Waverly, AL 36879, with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Dr. Benjamin Datiri, Pastor and officiating, Reverend Dr. J.P. Trimble Eulogist. Mrs. Trimble, who passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home in Camp Hill, Alabama was born August 24, 1920 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Trimble will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: two sons, John Will (Roxanne) Trimble of Detroit, MI and Rev. Dr. Jay P. (Rose) Trimble of Chattanooga, TN; two daughters, Evonia Tucker of Chicago, IL and Mary E. (David) Tuner of Elloree, SC; twenty-eight grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; twenty-seven great-great grandchildren; devoted grandson and caregiver, Donald Tucker of Chicago, IL; devoted nieces, Louise McCullough, Rose Ellis, Margie Carlton, Sylvia Bozeman, Sheree Lockhart, Ruth Sands and Mary Trimble; a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Trimble, Mary Ellen
