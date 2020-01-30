May 1, 1960 - January 28, 2020 Wyonnia Fay "Nona" Tumlin, 59, of Opelika, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bethany House. She was born on May 1, 1960 in Troup County, Georgia to Harold Ray Tumlin, Sr. and Barbara Ann Carter Tumlin. Nona loved her family dearly. She also enjoyed going fishing, the outdoors, going to "The Dog Track", County Fairs, and Rodeo's, traveling, gardening, and flowers. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Peebles (Heath); son, Danny Tumlin (Brittany); grandchildren, Hailie Peebles, Travis Peebles. II, Brianna Peebles, Bentley Peebles, Nickolas Tumlin, Brandon Tumlin, Erin Martin (Zack), Braydon Coxwell, BreAnn Coxwell; great grandchild, Lindy Gail Martin; sisters, Margaret Gleaton (Randy), Reba Camp and Brandi Tumlin; brother, Harold Tumlin (Pat); sister in law, Linda Tumlin and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann Camp; father, Harold Ray Tumlin, Sr.; step father, Daniel H. Camp; brother, Tommy Tumlin and niece, Cinderella Hodge. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Tumlin, Wyonnia Fay
