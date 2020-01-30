October 29, 1947 - January 26, 2020 Joyce N. Turner of Valley, Alabama was born in Georgia on October 29, 1947 and passed away in Columbus, Georgia on January 26, 2020. She was 72 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Turner; daughter, Sandra Mcafee; mother, Dora Green She is survived by her children, Pamela Renfroe (Stan), Melissa Fleshman (Jerry), and Kimberly Norgard. 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as sister Gloria Gibson. Family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Hubert Whitten officiating.
