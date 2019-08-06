November 26, 1954 - August 3, 2019 Mona Gayle Gates Turner of Beauregard was born to the Lillian and John Gates in the Lee County Hospital on November 26, 1954 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on August 3, 2019. She was 64 years old. She was a nurse for 30 plus years. She was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Ford; brother, Charles Gates. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jerry Turner; daughter, Lori Thrift (Jon); grandchildren, Lillianne Thrift, and Clifton Bradley Thrift, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.
