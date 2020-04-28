Mrs. Elizabeth (Poo-Cat) McCoy Turner, 76, of Gadsden (formerly of LaFayette) died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Handy cemetery, LaFayette at 2:00 p.m. (CST). Public viewing will also be Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. (CST) to 1:00 p.m.(CST) at Vines Funeral Home, LaFayette.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.