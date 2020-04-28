Mrs. Elizabeth (Poo-Cat) McCoy Turner, 76, of Gadsden (formerly of LaFayette) died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Handy cemetery, LaFayette at 2:00 p.m. (CST). Public viewing will also be Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. (CST) to 1:00 p.m.(CST) at Vines Funeral Home, LaFayette.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

