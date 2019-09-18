January 12, 1945 - September 16, 2019 Mrs. Judy Thompson Turner, 74, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home in Opelika, Alabama. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
January 12, 1945 - September 16, 2019 Mrs. Judy Thompson Turner, 74, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home in Opelika, Alabama. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.