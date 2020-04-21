Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON. * AT 300 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.7 FEET...AND STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS MORNING. * AT 28.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&