December 7, 1933 - April 18, 2020 On Saturday, April 18th, God opened the gates of Heaven and an Angel was home. Mrs. Ruthie Jacqueline Stephens Turner passed away at Elmore Community Hospital after a short battle with COVID-19. She was 86 years old. Mrs. Turner was born December 7, 1933 in Langley, South Carolina to the late Franklin Milford Stephens and the late Lillie Mae (Jenkins) Stephens. Mrs. Turner moved to Pepperell, Alabama as young girl and attended Cliff High School. Shortly thereafter, she was married to George Ernest Turner and moved to Bynum, Alabama where she raised her children. After her husband's death in 1973 Mrs. Turner returned to Opelika where she would remain for the rest of her life. Mrs. Turner was employed by the Opelika-Auburn News as a typesetter for several years. After her retirement she spent her days doing arts and crafts, gardening, reading romance novels and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Turner was a warm and loving woman who will be missed by the many people whose lives were touched by her. Visitors to her home could always count on a sympathetic ear and a fresh pot of coffee. Mrs. Turner was survived by six children: Diane Bates of Sylacauga, AL, Kenneth Turner of Opelika, AL, Robert (Karen) Turner of Opelika, AL, Paul (Terrie) Turner of Opelika, AL, Betty Barnes of Opelika, AL, Mark Turner of Opelika, AL; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a special friend, Tish Allred of Opelika, AL. Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husband George Ernest Turner, son George (Barbara) Turner Jr. and her granddaughter Wendy Sears. A short graveside service will be held for immediate family at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Bynum, Alabama at 2:00 on Tuesday April 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the East Alabama Humane Society, 712 13th St E, Phenix City, Alabama 36867, either by mail, phone or online donation.
