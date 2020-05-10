June 11, 1948 - May 7, 2020 Berta Jean Turney, 71, passed away at Bethany House on May 7, 2020, due to an infection in her heart. A lifelong Auburn resident, she graduated from Auburn High School in 1966 and received a bachelor's degree from Troy University in 1970. She worked at Auburn University in the Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology Department for over 30 years as an administrative associate. She retired at the end of 2010 just in time to receive a ticket to the national title game as one of her gifts. As an avid Auburn fan, she was thrilled to be in Arizona to see Cam and the Tigers win the title. For years she attended all the home football games, and she was also an avid fan of the ladies basketball team. War Eagle! Jean was a dedicated member of Auburn United Methodist Church. She attended the Joel McDavid Sunday school class where she served as treasurer and frequently brought food for snack time. She loved being part of the Chancel Choir and rarely missed a rehearsal, a Sunday service, or a concert. A special choir experience was singing at Lincoln Center in New York City. Jean also served as a volunteer in the church library, was a member of the Hannah Circle of United Methodist Women and past treasurer of Auburn UMW, attended the Wednesday night women's Bible study group, participated in the Jubilee exercise class, and went on many trips with the Jubilee Ministry for older adults. Jean served on several disaster relief teams with the church. Jean was known for the delicious sourdough bread that she baked and shared with friends and donated to sell at church fund-raisers. She was also the best card-sender. So many received birthday, anniversary, get well, and other cards from her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Mary Love Turney, and her brother-in-law, Carl Corbin. She is survived by her sister, Betty Love Turney Corbin of Auburn; aunt, Elizabeth Allen of Dothan; uncle, Philip (Charlene) Martin of Enterprise; many cousins including Jim (Patty) Allen of Opelika, Clayton Allen of Dothan, Mary Allen Hall of Gainesville, FL, Mary Helen (Ross) Cotter of Enterprise, and Virginia (Joe) Howell of Hartselle. Thanks to so many of you for your visits, messages, phone calls, and cards during Jean's long illness. Special thanks to Joan Baker and Lynn Bell for their many visits. Memorial donations may be made to Auburn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3135, Auburn AL 36831-3135 or the Turney Corbin Scholarship, Auburn University Foundation, 317 S. College Street, Auburn, AL 36849. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private graveside service, and a public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
+1
+1
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.