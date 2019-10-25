September 19, 1937 - October 19, 2019 Dorothy Jean Threat Tyner: Funeral service for Dorothy Tyner, 82, of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church, 3302 Dallas Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Reverend Tyrone Edwards will officiate. Mrs. Tyner, who passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 19, 1937 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Tyner will be Friday, October 25, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Tyner will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: one son, Frankie Tyner of Auburn, AL; two step-children, Diane Morgan and Michael Morgan both of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren, Kristan (Willie) Williams-Brown of Auburn, AL, Martrize Harris of Opelika, AL, Jarrell Williams of Rochester, NY and LaMarcus Yancey of Ellenwood, GA; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Bernice Threat of Auburn, AL; god-son, Jonah Perry, Jr. of New York, NY; two devoted nieces, Ebony Threat of Auburn, AL; devoted nephew, Courtney Threat of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Lois Tolbert of Auburn, AL; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
