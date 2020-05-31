December 6, 1942 - May 30, 2020 Arnold William Umbach, Jr., passed away at home on May 30, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama at the age of 77, following a battle with Parkinson's disease. Arnold was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his enduring marriage to his junior high sweetheart (first date in the 6th grade), his commitment to the city he loved, his irreverent sense of humor, and his fastball. Arnold was a graduate of Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN, Auburn University, the University of Alabama School of Law, and Emory University School of Law. He was an exceptional athlete and was signed as a pitcher by the Milwaukee Braves upon his graduation from high school. After retiring from professional baseball, he spent many years as a respected lawyer in his hometown. During his legal career he was a trusted advisor to the City of Auburn and its school system, as well as the Auburn University Alumni Association. He retired from the law firm that still bears his name. Arnold gave much of his time to his hometown. He served as President of the Lee County Bar Association, President of the Rotary Club, and as a board member of the Salvation Army. He was a lifelong member of Auburn United Methodist Church and a faithful participant in the GGC Bible Study whose members were of great support and comfort to him later in life. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Baylor School Sports Hall of Fame in 1992. Arnold's diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in 2007 was a minor impediment to his keen desire to continue his life of adventure and outdoor living. During the following years he traveled from Africa to England to Argentina. He continued to spend time hunting, fishing, and shooting. He enjoyed sitting around the campfire with friends and family, telling stories and jokes, and teasing the grandkids. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bobbie Thomas Umbach, and their sons Arnold William Umbach III (Trip) and wife Ashley of Birmingham, AL and Matthew Heath Umbach and wife Debbie of Boston, MA. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Earl Umbach and wife Susan of Columbia, SC. "Pop" is survived by five grandchildren, William Swede Umbach, Robert Dowie Umbach, Warren Watkins Umbach, Taylor Kelly Umbach, and Logan Thomas Umbach as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Arnold (Swede) Umbach and Lucile Cox Umbach. The family wants to extend its appreciation to Linda Ward of Beauregard, Alabama who helped care for Arnold for over three years. Linda became a part of the family. She was an invaluable help to Bobbie as they both cared for Arnold and enabled him to live out his life at home, while continuing to enjoy almost all of his hobbies despite his increasing limitations from Parkinson's. The family will hold a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn on Tuesday, June 2 at 10:00 am to celebrate Arnold's life. Social distancing will be observed, and face coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 S. Gay Street, Auburn, AL 36830 or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at michaeljfox.org.
Breaking
+1
+1
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.