February 14, 1978 - December 25, 2019 Joseph Heath Vann, 41, passed away at his home in Little Texas, Alabama, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Heath was born February 14, 1978, to Robert Heeth "Bobby Joe" Vann and Brenda Jackson Vann of Tuskegee, Alabama. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and extended his studies to Southern Union State Community College, where he received an associate degree in welding. Many people came to know Heath through his many years of working at Jackson Furniture with his father. Heath was well known in the community for his kindness and generosity. He was always available to lend a "helping hand." He was an avid outdoorsman and loved developing and maintaining his property. He had a passion for all hunting and fishing, particularity turkey hunting. Heath was rarely seen without his signature Auburn cap. He is preceded in death by his father Bobby Joe Vann, his fraternal grandparents William "Bill" and Joann Vann and his maternal grandfather Tommy Jackson. Heath is survived by his mother Brenda Jackson Vann, sister Heather Vann Crozier (John), grandmother Geraldine Cooper Jackson, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A graveside service will be held at Little Texas Community Cemetery on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM with Rev. David Waldrop officiating.
Vann, Joseph Heath
