Funeral service for Mr. Michael Vickerstaff, 69, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Auburn, AL with interment in Westview Cemetery. Rev. Dr. W. L. Muse will officiate. Mr. Vickerstaff passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at home. Family hour will be Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, 6pm at the funeral home. Mr. Vickerstaff will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors: two children, Brian (Roberta) Vickerstaff and Tanya Vickerstaff; grandchildren, Brian Vickerstaff and Kennedi Vickerstaff; siblings: Ronald (Donna) Vickerstaff, Carolyn Vickerstaff and Pamela Vickerstaff; aunt, Virginia Farrow; and a host of other relatives and friends.
