January 24, 1947 - January 7, 2020 Ms. Maxine (Doll) Vines, of Camp Hill died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at Sardis Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Ms. Vines is survived by one daughter: Annette M. Johnson, Alexander, City; two sons: Anthony Vines, Elmore and Jonathan Vines, Montgomery; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com.
