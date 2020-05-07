Ms. Sherry Vines, 52 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Mt. Lovely Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Pastor Susan T. Smith, Officiating. Ms. Vines is survived by her better half, Willie Heard, four sisters: Peggy (Lewis) Sheperd of Lanett, AL, Martha (Eric) Murph of Camp Hill, AL, Rosa (Eddie) Walton, Jr. of Valley, AL and Willie Pearl (Willie) Humphrey of Opelika, AL, one brother, Rufus Vines of Camp Hill, AL, one uncle, Larry (Barbara) Vines and one aunt, Annie Vines, both of Camp Hill, AL, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

