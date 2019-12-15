July 18, 1933 - December 12, 2019 Vera Vance Wadsworth left this life on December 12, 2019, after an extended illness. She was 86 years old. Born Vera Mae Vance in Deatsville, Alabama on July 18, 1933, Vera found the love of her life and moved to Tuskegee, Alabama after marrying Virg Wadsworth. They had three children, Vera Ellen, Lee, and Van. Vera was known throughout Tuskegee for her amazing cooking, especially the cornbread she served with every meal. Virg preceded her in death and Vera then found her next loves traveling, gardening and grandchildren. She was briefly married and was subsequently known by some as Vera Weddington. During her many travels, Vera visited 48 states and met countless people. She loved to collect magnets, coffee mugs, and ornaments from her travels. She often accompanied her children and grandchildren on their travels, who were always glad to have her along for the adventure. Vera's first grandson, Chad, was born in 1982 and she became forever known as Maw Maw. She went on to be the grandmother to 4 more grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, as well as countless more neighborhood children who needed a grandmother or friend for the day. Maw Maw was adored by her children and grandchildren, who knew they could always count on her for honest advice, a home cooked meal that included her famous cornbread, and a good laugh. Vera is survived by two of her children, Vera Ellen (David) Scott of Opelika, Alabama and Van (Christy) Wadsworth of Union Springs, Alabama. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Chad Scott, Morgan (Drew) Brendle, Mary Margaret (Brandon) Hale, Jordan Wadsworth and Drew Wadsworth. She is survived by her 4 great grandchildren, Tripp and Jack Scott and Parks and Annie Brendle. She is survived by one sister, Lorraine Davis, as well as many special nieces and nephews, including Karen Davis and Steve Oswalt. Her daughter, Lee, preceded her in death as did her siblings, Pauline Darden, William Vance, and Evelyn George. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Tuskegee Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tuskegee Cemetery Association, 122 Church St., Hayesville, NC 28904, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 350, Union Springs, AL 36089.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.