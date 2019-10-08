August 15, 1962 - October 6, 2019 Debbie Lee Waldroup of Beauregard was born on August 15, 1962 to the late Mary Dry and Carlton Williams and passed away at her home on October 6, 2019. She was 57 years old. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Williams and sister, Dianne Messer. She is survived by her husband, Cecil Thomas Waldroup; children, Cecil Thomas "Two" Waldroup, II (Ashley), Trever Wayne Waldroup, and Mary Leigh Hurston (Frank); step-son, Tommy Waldroup; grandchildren, Taylor Waldroup, and Cecil Thomas "Tater" Waldroup, III; sister, Linda Todd (Brian). Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. CST. Funeral service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. CST with Reverend Jimmy Dykes Officiating. Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.