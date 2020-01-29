Melinda Arnold Walker September 23, 1939 - January 27, 2020 Melinda Arnold Walker, a resident of Auburn, Alabama, died early Monday evening, January 27, 2020, in the Arbor Springs Health & Rehab in Opelika. She was 80. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery, Shorterville, Alabama with Reverend Ray S. Reiley officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn, with Reverend Cliff Knight officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lakeview Baptist Church "Benevolence Fund", 1600 E. Glenn Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830. Mrs. Walker was born and reared in Shorterville, daughter of the late William Edward Arnold and Sarah Evelyn Adams Arnold. She formerly lived in Orlando, Florida before moving to Auburn in 1995. Mrs. Walker was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church where she retired as a secretary. In earlier years, she was employed by the First Baptist Church of Orlando. Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lane Walker. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Paula Dale (Richard), Opelika; three sisters, Janet Horn (James), McCalla, AL; Pam Mobley (Jimmy), Shorterville and Arlene Arnold, Shorterville; two brothers, Larry Arnold (Jackie), Kennesaw, GA and Michael Arnold (Kim), Shorterville, a special friend, Alice Dyer, Auburn. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
