November 14, 1937 - August 13, 2019 Robert P. Walker, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. A native of Sylacauga, Alabama, Robert graduated from B.B. Comer High School and then served two years in the United States Navy prior to entering college. He moved his family to Auburn in 1968 after completing his education at both Auburn University and The Institute of Textile Technology (Charlottesville, Virginia) and began his twenty-six-year teaching career. He retired in 1994 as Professor Emeritus from the Textile Engineering Department at Auburn University. His years spent teaching and guiding young people and influencing the textile industry were among his happiest. Mr. Walker was a devoted husband to his precious wife Bettye and a loving father, father-in-law, and grandfather to his three daughters, their husbands, and his seven grandchildren, of whom he was incredibly proud. He was a long-time member of Parkway Baptist Church where he professed his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior, served as a deacon and enjoyed fellowship with the Agape Sunday School class. He spent much of his time after retirement caring for his grandchildren, spending time with family, writing songs and stories, making fudge and peanut brittle to share with friends and family, and bringing a smile to others through his kindness, generosity, and humor. In his final days, he visited with many people whom he loved, telling them stories of his life and about his hope of Heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Felix and Annie Olean Locklier Walker, and seven siblings. He is survived by his sweetheart of fifty-six years, Bettye Jean Riddle Walker of Auburn; three daughters: Susie (George) Walker Chambley of Valley; Jeanna (Larry) Walker Cornelius of Opelika; and Pamela (Scott) Walker of Wetumpka; grandchildren: Abigail, Hannah, and George Chambley; Matthew Cornelius; Will, Corrie Lynn, and Jake Walker; siblings: Jack (Joyce) Walker, Sarah (Roy) McGrady, and Judy Walker Hellard; and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. The family will celebrate his life on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by the service at 4:00 p.m. and burial at Auburn Memorial Cemetery. Dr. Jeff Redmond will officiate. The family requests that memorial donations be made to either Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund or the American Cancer Society. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
