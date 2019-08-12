December 6, 1935 - August 6, 2019 Charlie Eugene "Gene" Wallace: Funeral service for Gene Wallace, 85, a native of Cusseta, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Wallace, who passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born December 6, 1935 in Chambers County, Alabama. Survivors include: two sons, Jeffery (Cynthia) Edwards of Memphis, TN and Willie "Bo" (Angie) Flournoy of Valley, AL; daughter, Caroline Moore of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Mary Wright and Minnie Allen both of Cusseta, AL; one brother, David Wallace of Cusseta, AL; daughter-in-law, Marshall Wallace of Camp Hill, AL; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; extended family, Ann Butler, Denise Edwards, Keisha Carlisle and Willie Carlisle III; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to sign registry.
