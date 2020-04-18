Grace Carolyn Pearson Walters gained her wings on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 82. She is survived by her children Margaret (Gene) Cole, Robert F. (Penny) Walters III, and Grace (Michael) Oswalt; grandchildren Haley Cole, Hillary Cole, Nicole Oswalt, Scott (Hayley) Walters, Jessica Oswalt, and Stephanie Walters; her great-grandchildren Lukas Olinger and Weston Walters; as well as numerous cousins, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John L. and Lyda Grace Thomas Pearson, and the love of her life and husband of 44 years Robert F. "Bobby" Walters, Jr. A private funeral was held April 17, 2020, with Reverend Mark Carlock officiating. The family will hold a celebration of life on a later date when social distancing restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society Hill Cemetery Association, 26765 US Hwy 80, Opelika, AL 36804.

To plant a tree in memory of Grace Walters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries