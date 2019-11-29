Thomas K. "Tomkat / Chez" Walton Funeral service for Mr. Thomas Walton, 36, of Salem, AL will be held at 11:00 am (CST) Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Mercer Cemetery. Brother Macy Adkins will officiate. A family hour will be held this evening at 5 pm (CST) at the funeral home. Mr. Walton passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. In 2001, he graduated from Beauregard High School. Following graduation, he attended the University of Alabama and remained a passionate Alabama fan. He is survived by: his parents, Hayward and Irma Walton of Salem, AL; a brother, Justin V. Walton of Opelika, AL; a sister, Krystle N. Walton of Salem, AL; eight aunts, Brenda Lyons of Smiths, AL, Willetta Miles of Phenix City, AL, Loretta (Johnny) Sims of Opelika, AL, Minnie (Brookie) Tate of Ft. Mitchell, AL, Addrene Williams, "Auntie" Gladys (Rodney) Dobbins of Salem, AL, Valerie (Sylvester) Cannon of Opelika, AL and Loretta Fuller of Salem, AL; six uncles, Marvin D. (Phyllis) Fuller of Opelika, AL, Danny T. (Dorothy) Adkins of Salem, AL, Lincoln (Anna) Walton of Beauregard, AL, James Walton of Waverly Hall, GA, Eddie (Annette) Walton of Columbus, GA and Virgil Adkins of Smiths, AL; three great aunts and one great-great-great aunt, along with a host of cousins and friends.
