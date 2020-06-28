February 14, 1936 - June 25, 2020 Charlotte Anne Ward, of Opelika, passed away in her home under hospice care on June 25, 2020. She was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC 84 years ago on Valentine's Day. She was the widow of Bobby J. Ward to whom she was married for 52 years. She is survived by her daughter Vikki Hendricks, two grandchildren Kelly and Libby Hendricks, and 2 great grandchildren. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Opelika and wanted the church family to know how much she truly appreciated the prayers, cards, flowers and outpouring of love she received. She also wanted to thank Encompass Hospice for their great care and dedication in her time of need. Charlotte belonged to First United Methodist Church of Opelika and was a member of the United Methodists Women's group, sang a short while in the choir, and was involved in the church's Prison Ministry Outreach. Additionally she volunteered twice a month in the EAMC hospital surgical waiting. There will be a celebration of life later in the year to remember her and reminisce with old friends. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to First United Methodist Church of Opelika.
Breaking
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a free VISA GIFT CARD to go toward your next backyard cook-out!
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a free VISA GIFT CARD to go toward your next b…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.