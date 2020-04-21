April 4, 1940 - April 17, 2020 Graveside service for Doris Ward, 80, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend James Q. Smith will officiate. Mrs. Ward, who passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 4, 1940 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors include: four children, Willie Fletcher Ward, Jr., Viola (Jerome) Tyson both of Savannah, GA, Mona Jean Ward of Atlanta, GA and Wilbur Christopher Ward of Opelika, AL; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
