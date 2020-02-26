June 11, 1938 - February 24, 2020 Keith J Ward, 81, passed away at home on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born in Jerome, Idaho June 11, 1938 to F.G. "Jack" Ward and Katie Ward. Keith received his bachelor's degree in Political Science and his master's degree in Public Administration from Brigham Young University. He received his PhD from the University of Tennessee. Keith has been a resident of Auburn since 1976. After working for Auburn University for 26 years, he retired in 1998 as Professor Emeritus of Public Administration and Director Emeritus of the Center for Governmental Services. After many happy years of working at Auburn University, he enjoyed following the Auburn Tigers, traveling the world, reading, writing, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his father, F.G. "Jack" Ward, mother, Katie Ward, his siblings: Jack, Stan, Gene, and Gale Ward, and children, Donnie Rawls and Brad Ward. Keith is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rowena Ward, his children Bryan (Pam) Ward, Deanne (Rhon) Jones, Bruce (Franny) Ward, Brook Ward and daughter-in-law Lisa Ward, his sister, Elaine Wolfe, and grandchildren Michael (Brianna) Ward, Lauren Ward, Chase Ward, Taylor and Katie Rawls, Will, Mary Baker, Jack and Luke Jones, Austin (Bailey), Sarah and Megan Ward, and Madelyn Ward. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will follow at the family home from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to East Alabama Food Bank, 355 Industry Drive, Auburn, AL 36832, or Storybook Farm, 300 Cusseta Road, Opelika, AL 36801. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
