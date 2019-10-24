May 6, 1933 - October 21, 2019 Mr. Bob Cospy Ward, 86 of Five Points died Monday, October 21, 2019 in McDonough, GA. Funeral services will be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Five Points on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Lonnie B. Houston officiating. Interment will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL. The remains will lie in state at the church from 9:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Visitation with the family will be at Vines Funeral Home, Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2: 00 p.m. (CST). Mr. Ward was born to the late Tom Ward and Clemmie Cospy Lathem on May 6, 1933 in Chambers County. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1953 where he dedicated more than twenty years of service on various naval vessels. After his Naval retirement and graduation from Southern Union State College, he opened Ward's Machine and Welding Shop in Five Points. Mr. Ward operated his shop for more than thirty years. He also was a long-standing member of Macedonia Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Five Points, where he gave his time unselfishly as a Sunday School Teacher, Church Treasurer, Head of the Deacon Board, and Handyman (fixing what needed repairing in the church). Mr. Ward is preceded in death his wife of fifty-four years, Selena M. Ward. Mr. Ward is survived by four children: Lesise Middleton, Hampton, GA, Wayne (Geraldine) Ward, Five Points, Kathy (Elliott) Velez, McDonough, GA and Norma (Frankie) Hicks, Stockbridge, GA; one sister: Addie Lemeral (Billie) Garner, Maryland; thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.