July 8, 1959 - May 23, 2020 Graveside service for Reverend John Ward, 60, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST), Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lakeview Memory Gardens, 3800 US-431, Phenix City, AL 36867, Presiding Elder James Q. Smith will officiate. Mr. Ward, who passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born July 8, 1959 in Russell County, Alabama. Public viewing for Reverend Ward will be Friday, May 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. (CST) He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Deborah Ward of Opelika, AL; six children, Michael (Shaundra) Mathews, Brianna Thornton both of Phenix City, AL, Yasamine (Barry) Myricks, Marchello Tripp both of Columbus, GA, Lacey Lewis and Presley Lewis both of Opelika, AL; step-mother, Sallie Lowman of Phenix City, AL; seven sisters, Eula Williams, Carolyn Dawkins, Dannette Glenn, Daisy Thomas all of Phenix City, AL, Elaine (L.A.) Moffett, Cora (Winfred) McCoy of Smith Station, AL and Ingra (Anthony) Baker of Murfreesboro, TN, one brother, William R. (Sheila) Lowman, Jr. of Ft. Mitchell, AL; ten grandchildren; one god-brother, Rev. Michael Perry of Phenix City, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
