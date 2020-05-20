January 27, 1929 - May 16, 2020 Ruth Waller Ward, born and raised in Opelika AL, former resident of Huntsville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, while visiting in Rock Island IL. She was born on January 27, 1929 and graduated from Opelika High School in 1948. Ruth met the love of her life, Harry, and they were married in LaGrange GA on October 9, 1948. Ruth was employed at Thiokol in the early 50s. When Harry returned from the Korean War, she chose not to work, becoming a wonderfully talented, loving stay at home mother. Due to Harry's sudden death, Ruth became a widow in September 1972. Ruth volunteered with the Huntsville/Madison County Girl Scouts as a leader, including being on the council in the late 60s, early 70s. She loved inspiring her daughters and others to be well equipped at all times, informed, and to be the best in all things. Along with her family, Ruth was a member of Epworth UMC when it was on Andrew Jackson Way and its current location Epworth Drive. Later she attended the Oxford First UMC for a while, during a time of transition in her life while enjoying the community of faith at OFUMC. In 1969, she was initiated into Helion Chapter 203 of the Eastern Star, where she was requested to serve and was appointed to various areas. She excitedly participated in meetings with a great community of like-minded friends. As an avid gardener, she worked the soil and expectantly watched as flowers, vegetables, shrubs and trees matured. She also loved animals and birds, feeding and caring for them, and watching in delight as they scampered playfully and sang beautifully. Ruth was a beautiful and loving person whose life revolved around her family and helping others. She was devoted, determined, strong, and courageous, pushing to achieve the best. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Harry Orval Ward, son, Harry Daniel "Dan" Ward, parents, James Ledford Waller Jr. and Willie Lee Bridges Waller, as well as five brothers, James Lorelle Waller (Lee), Joseph Robert Waller (Bonnie Sue), Philip Livingston Waller (Ruth), George Ledford Waller (Edra Mae), and Thomas Clifton Waller (Shirley). Left to carry forward all her love and instructions, as we treasure her love and laughter, are Rev. Lynn Ward Moore(RN), (Billy) of Oxford AL, LTC (retired) Sue Ward Moynihan of Rock Island IL, HPD Officer Leona Ward Conner (Steve) of Prospect TN, Mary Lou Ward FRP/CP (Rafael) of Sarasota FL; sister, Malvie Lee Waller Bowman (Dr. Bernard U) OH; brother, Kenneth Hugh Waller (Patsy O'Rear) Cochran GA; and numerous well-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Laughlin Service Funeral Home, with the service following in the chapel. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers are Daniel Conner, David Conner, Jon Moore, Katrina Moynihan, Clayton Smith and Mary Lou Ward, honorary pallbearer Hugh Waller. Laughlin Service Funeral Home www.laughlinservice.com
Service information
May 20
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Laughlin Service Funeral Home
2320 Bob Wallace Ave.
Huntsville, AL 35805
Funeral Service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Laughlin Service Funeral Home Chapel
2320 Bob Wallace Avenue
Huntsville, AL 35805
