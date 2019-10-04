April 27, 1967 - September 27, 2019 A Celebration of Life Service for Annie Ware, 52, of Opelika, AL, formerly Camp Hill, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Mount Lovely Missionary Baptist Church, 12900 Sen. Claude Pepper Drive, Camp Hill, AL 36850 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Bernard Harris will officiate. Ms. Ware, who passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA, was born April 27, 1967 in Lee County, AL. Public viewing will be Friday, October 4, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Ms. Ware will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: two children, Christy (Dontae) Askew of Waverly, AL and Jessica Webb of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Anastasia Webb, Ja'Mir Askew, Amiyah Kendrick and Neveah Kendrick; mother, Annie Will Ware of Camp Hill, AL three sisters, Mary Francis (Edward) Heard of Dadeville, AL, Mary Lynda Ware and Shirley (Rev. Robert) Cadenhead both of Camp Hill, AL; four brothers, John McCurty of Shorter, AL, Franklin (Linda) Ware, Jr., Jerry Ware of Opelika, AL and Christopher (Rose) Ware of Orange Park, FL; two devoted nieces, YaShica (Cardia) Bruce and Conyona Ware both of Montgomery, AL; one aunt, Georgia Stodghill of Lafayette, AL; seven nieces, Shaniece Ware of Lithonia, GA, Taneisha Ware of Jacksonville, FL, Mi'Shay Ware of Troy, AL, Brandice Ware, Dominique Ware of Orange Park, FL, Tatiana Hughley of Auburn, AL and Kim Maddox of Camp Hill, AL; three nephews, Christian Ware of Orange Park, FL, RaShaad (Adoria) Hughley of Katy, TX and Jonte'-Vius Johnson of Houston, TX; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
