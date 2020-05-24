Funeral services for Mr. Eddie Michael Warlick, age 70 of Opelika, was held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Pastor Benny Yates officiating. Mr. Warlick passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. A longtime resident of Lee County, he was the son of the late Eddie Warlick and Alice Norman Warlick Foster. Mike worked for Flowers Bakery and Ampex for a combined 40 plus years. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Kraus of Opelika; his sons: Kevin Warlick of Opelika, Paul Warlick of Opelika and Benjamin Kraus of Arkansas; his sister, Brenda Gilliam of Columbus, MS; six grandchildren: Courtney Warlick, Ansley Warlick, Mason Warlick, Icess Kraus, Chace Kraus and Zayne Kraus; three great-grandchildren: Caden Wyatt, Colleen Weslynn Piper and Wrenley Ryann McDaniel; and many other friends and family. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a grandchild Madison Warlick. Pallbearers were Bart Marler, Phillip Moore, Danny Moore, Terry Moore, Joel Moore and Tim Christian. Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville benefieldfuneralhome.com

