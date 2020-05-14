February 24, 1964 - May 10, 2020 Graveside service for Brenda Mennifee, 55, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend George Dowdell will officiate. Ms. Mennifee, who passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born February 24, 1964 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Jason (Whitney) Mennifee of Phenix City, AL, Brittany Mennifee, Omegal Lockhart and Ja'Mauri Mennifee all of Opelika, AL; father, John Albert Mitchell of Tallassee, AL; two brothers, Eddie Williams of Fall River, MA and Mike Williams of New Hampshire; one sister, Angela Williams of Silver Springs, MA; one uncle, Larry (Lucille) Menefee of Opelika, AL; a devoted cousin, Aretha Dooley of Auburn, AL; nine grandchildren; a host of niece, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
