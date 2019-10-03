February 22, 1946 - September 26, 2019 Constance Jeanette Warren, 73, of Little Texas, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Oak Park Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Warren is survived by her son Steve Church of Midland Texas, her granddaughter Hannah Church, many "nieces and nephews," and special friends of Oak Park Nursing Home.
